FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Career Tech Expo returns to the Central Valley on Wednesday, and more than 2,500 high school students and their families are expected to attend.

The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools says this is a career-inspired event that allows students to explore and discover various opportunities available throughout the Central Valley.

Organizers say students will have an opportunity to speak with industry professionals about their experiences and gain insight into future employment opportunities.

More than 100 industry professionals are expected to participate, as well as local trade schools, apprenticeship programs, and colleges.

The event is said to focus on career pathways in industries, such as medical careers,

automotive and transportation, building trades and construction, early childhood education,

agriculture, energy and utilities, hospitality and tourism, manufacturing, public safety and

engineering and architecture.

Organizers say admission to the expo is free and will take place on October 18th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Chuckchansi Park.