YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cardboard pizza boxes will start to become extinct inside Yosemite National Park as part of efforts by the park’s concessioner to improve sustainability.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Yosemite Hospitality staff say cardboard pizza boxes will be replaced with lower waste, compostable paper bags – eliminating more than 100,000 pizza boxes from the waste stream annually.

Work to remove single-use plastics from the park is also underway, including in retail and dining areas. To date, the concessioner says all beverages packaged in single-use plastic bottles have been replaced with alternatives that use glass or aluminum packaging.

“Starting 2023 without single-use plastic bottles was a huge step forward in our sustainability efforts and delivers on our commitment to be great stewards of this incredible park,” said Weston Spiegl, Vice President of Operations, at Yosemite Hospitality. “We are proud of the work we have done with our partners to make the transition to more environmentally friendly options and are thrilled at the strides we are making in our sustainability practices.”

Yosemite Hospitality says they have implemented several measures to eliminate the use of single-use plastics in Yosemite National Park including:

Replacing the disposable plastic wrap used in warehouse operations with heavy-duty, reusable pallet wraps, eliminating 780,000 square feet of plastic waste annually

Replacing grab-and-go sandwich, salad, and snack packaging with all compostable materials – which are composted in partnership with Mariposa County Solid Waste & Recycling – leading to a projected removal of 5,000 pounds of plastic annually

Replacing polystyrene foam meat trays and popular plastic-wrapped s’mores kits with compostable packaging alternatives throughout grocery and retail operations

Replacing all in-room single-use coffee pods in The Ahwahnee with recyclable Nespresso® pods

Eliminating sales of all single-use propane canisters and replacing them with Little Kamper brand refillable alternatives

The move to eliminate single-use plastics in Yosemite National Park comes ahead of the federal government’s plan to ban single-use plastics sales on public lands and national parks by 2032.