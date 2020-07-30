Car takes out fire hydrant sending water 30 feet in the air in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver lost control and sheared off a fire hydrant causing water to shoot 30 feet in the air in southwest Fresno on Thursday.

Fresno Police said a driver was exiting the highway near Stanislaus and C streets around 10 a.m. when the driver said someone cut him off and he lost control and hit the hydrant.

The driver was cited for not having insurance, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

