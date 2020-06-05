Car slams into truck, leaves one on its side and other on fire. Speeding suspected, police say

Breaking News
FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A two-vehicle crash in southwest Fresno put four people in the hospital Thursday after officers say a truck and a coupe collided at an intersection, causing one to catch fire and the other to end up on its side.

The crash took place around 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Thorne Street and Whitesbridge Avenue.

According to Fresno Fire, the crash caused the coupe to catch fire. The truck ended up on its side.

“What appears to have happened is the Camaro was traveling at a more-than-likely a higher rate of speed westbound on Whitesbridge when the pickup truck, which was traveling westbound on Thorne, left the stop sign and was attempting to cross the intersection, and the collision occurred at that point,” said Lt. Bill Dooley.

Police say both drivers were licensed, the drivers were not under the influence, and there was no indication of racing.

The four people involved reported minor to moderate injuries. All are currently in a stable condition in the hospital.

“For the amount of damage that was done to the vehicles, it’s amazing that they’re not in more serious condition than they actually are,” said Dooley.

