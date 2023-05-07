EASTON, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A 26-year-old Fresno man was killed after his car crashed into a parked big rig early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reports that its dispatch center received word of an injury crash on Cherry Avenue, south of Lincoln Avenue, in the Easton area around 5:15 a.m.

Officers say they arrived at the scene to find a man who appeared to have been driving his Honda Accord in a southern direction on Cherry Avenue before he lost control of the vehicle and veered to the right shoulder.

The vehicle then collided into the trailer of a parked semi-truck.

Investigators say the impact was so severe that it caused the driver to suffer critical injuries, and he died at the scene.

The driver was the only passenger in the car.

The Accord sustained major damage all around, and the big rig was moderately damaged, officers say.

The CHP says it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.