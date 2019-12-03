Car sheared in half after high-speed crash in Fresno on foggy morning

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sheared one car in half on Tuesday. 

According to the CHP, the driver of the Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed in the fog and slammed into a big rig — shearing the roof off the car.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Golden State Boulevard and Chestnut Ave.

The crash victim was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

