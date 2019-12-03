Car sheared in half after high-speed crash in Fresno on foggy morning

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sheared one car in half on Tuesday.

According to the CHP, the driver of the Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed in the fog and slammed into a big rig — shearing the roof off the car.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Golden State Boulevard and Chestnut Ave.

The crash victim was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.