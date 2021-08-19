2 cars racing in Fresno crash into another car, children hospitalized, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two vehicles street racing in Fresno ended with a third vehicle getting hit Thursday, leaving one overturned in the roadway, police say.

The crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. at Fresno Street and Normal Avenue. Officers say the two vehicles racing were traveling southbound from Fresno and Clinton. One of the racing vehicles collided with a third vehicle that was pulling out onto the same street.

According to police, the vehicle that did not strike the third vehicle left the scene.

Officers say there were children in at least one vehicle who were taken to the hospital. No other major injuries were reported.