FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car on fire on Highway 41 in Fresno County held up traffic around McKinley Avenue on Tuesday.

According to the CHP, the fire was first reported around 4:00 p.m. and one lane was closed while the flames were being extinguished. It is unknown what caused the car to catch fire.

There were reports of significant delays at the time – but traffic flow has since returned to normal.