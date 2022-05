FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car flipped during a collision that left the driver with serious injuries according to the Fresno Police Department.

The collision occurred near East Belmont Avenue and North First Street in Fresno.

Police say the driver was injured but is in stable condition.

Investigators are still looking into the incident and say they do not know if alcohol played a role in the collision at this time.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.