FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car flipped on its roof after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in central Fresno.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Highway 41 and McKinley Avenue. CHP says a truck rear-ended a sedan causing it to flip over. The driver of the car reported minor injuries, CHP says.

No other injuries were reported.