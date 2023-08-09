VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car crashed into a Visalia home late Tuesday, causing a gas leak, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

The incident is the second time in two days a car has crashed into a Visalia home.

According to the Visalia Fire Department, at around 11:30 p.m., crews were called to the home in the area of Houston Avenue and Cain Street for a report of a crash. They arrived to find the car had crashed into a home there and had struck the gas meter.

Officials say there were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two escaped the scene but the driver was caught and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The gas leak has since been secured and roads in the area have reopened.