A car fully submerged in the pool at the Sanger Community Center.

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is being investigated for driving under the influence after she crashed her car into a pool full of dozens of children on Wednesday night, according to the Sanger Police Department.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers were called out to the Sanger Community Center near Recreation Avenue and 8th Street after it was reported that a car had gone into a pool.

When officers arrived, they found a car completely submerged in a pool outside of the center.

During an investigation, officers say they learned the driver had missed a turn, sending her car smashing through two fences surrounding the community center.

Two fences at the community center were damaged in the crash.

After hitting the fence, the car continued forward and ended up crashing into the pool, where around 25 children had been swimming. Officials say none of the kids in the pool were injured in the crash.

A lifeguard and a Good Samaritan quickly jumped into action and pulled the driver and a passenger out of the car. The passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but officers say the driver is being investigated for driving under the influence.

Crews at the scene are working to remove the car from the water.