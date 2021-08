FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A vehicle crashed into a pillar at the front of a building in Northeast Fresno Monday.

According to police, a woman was pulling into a parking place in her vehicle at a shopping center near Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue in Northeast Fresno when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle crashed into the pillar.

No injuries were reported and drugs and alcohol “did not seem to be a factor” according to police.