CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle drove into a local business late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say around 4:20 p.m. they responded to Flex Factory Nutrition on Herndon and Fowler Avenues for a vehicle drove into a building.

Manager at Flex Factory Nutrition Lucas Turpin says he was waiting for a client when the car drove through the front door.

He says because of the crash they had to close for the day, lost half their inventory, and had electrical and structural damage.

“We can’t run our businesses and can’t, you know, do what’s our livelihood,” Turpin said.

Investigators determined the driver was attempting to park but ended up colliding with the building. No one was injured and drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The mom-and-pop shop has been running for nearly 20 years and is placed conveniently next to a GB3 Turpin says. But for the time being, they have to find other locations to work from as the situation is sorted out.