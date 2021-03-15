Car crashes into Fresno nail salon

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A vehicle crashed into a northeast Fresno building Monday, near Bullard Avenue and Fresno Street.

Sometime after 2:15 p.m., police received a call reporting a car was inside the Paradise Nails & Spa. When they arrived, they found the vehicle inside the business.

The crash appears to be accidental, according to Felipe Uribe of the Fresno Police Department, who said it appears that the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal and inadvertently accelerated into the building’s windows.

The salon was open at the time, but investigators say no injuries were reported.

