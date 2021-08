FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car smashed into the front bedroom of a home in Fresno on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place just before 11:00 a.m. at a home on McCaffrey and Home avenues.

The driver told police that he missed a turn and lost control of the car.

There were people in the home at the time of the crash, but no one was in the bedroom. Police say the driver was cited for driving without a valid license.