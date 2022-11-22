CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver who police say mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake ended up with their car crashing through the front of a Clovis music store.

Officers say calls were received around 9:30 a.m. to a business in Old Town Clovis on the 300 block of Pollasky Avenue. They arrived to find that the driver has accidentally hit the wrong pedal, causing the crash, but no injuries were reported.

The vehicle was removed from the front of the store and personnel from the Clovis Fire Department checked the building for any possible structural damage.

Investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.