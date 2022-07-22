CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a car smashed through the front doors of a business on Friday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The crash happened at W Furniture near Shaw and Sunnyside avenues.

Photos shared by Clovis police show a car inside of the building and the front glass doors shattered to pieces on the floor.

Photo of the car in the store provided by the Clovis Police Department.

Nobody was injured in the crash, and the store remains open to customers.

Officers say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.