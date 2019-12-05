Car crashes into a canal, says CHP; driver arrested for DUI

ATWATER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after CHP says they drove their car into an empty canal just outside Atwater.

It happened Wednesday morning on Bert Crane Road near Highway 99. The investigating officer reported that there was a smell of alcohol coming from inside the car. The driver was taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

