VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car that crashed into the side of a Visalia home care facility building started what city officials described as a “major gas leak” early Thursday morning.

A picture from the scene shows a sedan embedded in the side of the building, which is located in the 1900 block of East Houston Avenue. The Visalia Fire Department was called at around 2:45 a.m. to the scene and was told that a car had crashed into the detached laundry facility causing a gas leak. The care facility itself was not impacted.

SoCalGas was called to the scene to resolve the leak. Roads in the area were closed while the situation was brought under control.