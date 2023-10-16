FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer was reported to be involved in a collision in Fresno Monday evening, the Fresno Police Department announced.

According to police, around 6:40 p.m. an officer was crossing eastbound Van Ness Avenue at Bullard Avenue on a green light when they were struck by a civilian vehicle that was making a left turn from Bullard Avenue onto Van Ness Avenue.

Fresno police say the officer had the right of way and the civilian was able to drive away after cooperating with the police.

Officers say there are no reported injuries.