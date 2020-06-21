Car caravan gets word out to fill 2020 census in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) — There’s still time to fill out your 2020 census. In Madera Saturday, a caravan of cars drove through neighborhoods encouraging people to do just that.

The organization, Valley Forward, handed out informational packets to guide people through the process of filling out the census, it’s quite easy and only takes a few minutes.

You can do it online, by phone, or by mail.

Valley Forward even raffled off a TV to motivate people to participate.

“The more people complete the census, the more we can get funding for schools in our communities here, so we’re trying to ensure that we can raise up those self-response rates, said Reyes Uviedo, Program Director with Valley Forward. “There’s a lot of factors here that are contributing to those low self-response rates, including low internet access and English being a second language.”

The group hopes to start door-to-door canvassing soon, with new safety protocols.

