Car and truck rally held to support Trump in northwest Fresno

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A car and truck rally was held in support of President Trump Saturday.

The staging area was located on Blackstone and Nees avenues near the Villagio Shopping Center.

A vendor who sells signs, flags, t-shirts, and more for the event says a lot of this gear was ordered for a Trump boat parade on Shaver Lake that got canceled because of the Creek fire.

He also said he’s sad to hear that that president has tested positive for COVID-19.

“What really started it was the boat parade up to at Shaver Lake. That was ultimately canceled because of the fires. We had already invested into doing some Trump gear for that event. And so instead we decided to do it down here in the Valley. You certainly don’t wish this virus to anybody. It’s saddening. But it just goes to show the virus has no boundaries,” Kevin Terrey with Ink It Stick it said.

The rally was already in works long before the president had tested positive for COVID-19.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com