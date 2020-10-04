Car and truck rally held to support Trump in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A car and truck rally was held in support of President Trump Saturday.

The staging area was located on Blackstone and Nees avenues near the Villagio Shopping Center.

A vendor who sells signs, flags, t-shirts, and more for the event says a lot of this gear was ordered for a Trump boat parade on Shaver Lake that got canceled because of the Creek fire.

He also said he’s sad to hear that that president has tested positive for COVID-19.

“What really started it was the boat parade up to at Shaver Lake. That was ultimately canceled because of the fires. We had already invested into doing some Trump gear for that event. And so instead we decided to do it down here in the Valley. You certainly don’t wish this virus to anybody. It’s saddening. But it just goes to show the virus has no boundaries,” Kevin Terrey with Ink It Stick it said.

The rally was already in works long before the president had tested positive for COVID-19.

