MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic collision in Madera late Tuesday night temporarily shut down an area inside the city.

The Madera Police Department says officers were in the area of Yosemite Avenue and B Street working what they believe is a DUI traffic collision.

Photo Credit: Madera Police Department

Officers are asking residents to assist by staying out of the area until the roadway is opened.

The roadway is currently closed for eastbound traffic on Yosemite Avenue.