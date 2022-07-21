FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man escaped from a Clovis Police Department jail transport van in downtown Fresno Thursday, according to Clovis police officers.

Officials say Jerry Hayes was handcuffed behind his back as per department policy and sometime during transport Hayes slipped his hands from behind him to in front.

Due to construction around Fresno County Jail, police say their transport van had to park outside of the secure sallyport.

According to Clovis Police Department, a jail transport officer opened the doors to the van around 11:30 a.m. and Hayes ran from the area and was last seen in the parking lot of the Fresno County Jail.

Hayes was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony corporal injury to a cohabitant, and one count of probation violation, police say.

Police say Hayes was captured in Fresno a short time later by both Clovis Police officers and deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Anna Street and Church Avenue, by Highway 99.