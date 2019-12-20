Capt. Matt Williams named Merced Police Department acting chief

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Capt. Matt Williams, a 30-year veteran of the Merced Police Department, has been named the acting police chief following the retirement announcement from Chief Chris Goodwin.

Williams, 55, will take over day-to-day operations of the Police Department on Friday.

For the last three years, he has been on assignment as the Director of Law Enforcement at Merced College.

“Matt has been a tremendous asset in the Department,” said City Manager Steve Carrigan. “He knows the Department thoroughly, he understands police work and he identifies with the community. He will be key during this transition.”

Although he has served in SWAT, overseen special units and served in a number of other details, Williams said, “My heart is in training new officers.”

In 2016 the city contracted to oversee the Merced College Police Department, and Williams was put in charge.

“I’ve been able to give the officers a lot more training and a lot more community activities – Shop With a Cop, National Night Out – so they can connect with the rest of the community,” he said.

