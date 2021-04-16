Capacity limits lifted, but safety protocols not being abandoned says Peoples Church COO

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — The state Monday officially lifted all capacity limits on churches and other places of worship effective immediately.

One Central Valley church says they’re happy about the changes, but do not plan on abandoning safety protocols.

“We’re obviously very pleased,” Brad Liebe, COO of Peoples Church said. “One of the advantages that we have is the sheer size of our facility and such, so we’re capable of maintaining some social distancing.”

Liebe says the pandemic has presented a course that religious people have had a hard time navigating.

“We have a strong stance on religions freedom,” Liebe says. “In the same sense, we want to be good members of the community. We don’t want to be known as a group of people who are just fighting with everyone about everything.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com