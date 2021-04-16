Capacity limits lifted, but safety protocols not being abandoned says Peoples Church COO

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — The state Monday officially lifted all capacity limits on churches and other places of worship effective immediately.

One Central Valley church says they’re happy about the changes, but do not plan on abandoning safety protocols.

“We’re obviously very pleased,” Brad Liebe, COO of Peoples Church said. “One of the advantages that we have is the sheer size of our facility and such, so we’re capable of maintaining some social distancing.”

Liebe says the pandemic has presented a course that religious people have had a hard time navigating.

“We have a strong stance on religions freedom,” Liebe says. “In the same sense, we want to be good members of the community. We don’t want to be known as a group of people who are just fighting with everyone about everything.”