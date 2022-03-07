FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Cannabis delivery driver was robbed by someone who claimed they had a gun during a delivery, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the robbery took place near Bulldog Avenue and 9th Street. According to police, the delivery driver met up with a potential customer who said he was waiting for his girlfriend.

The man then indicated to the driver that he had a gun, and demanded the marijuana the driver had, as well as personal items, according to officials. Police say none of the driver’s personal belongings were taken, however, the man did break into the delivery driver’s car and steal a container of marijuana from the driver.

The suspect fled on foot through nearby apartment buildings, according to police.

Police are still looking for the suspect and say they will be using information such as the cell phone numbers used to contact the driver to help with the investigation.

Officials say the victim is a licensed marijuana delivery driver.