Candy Cane Lane is open, but stay-at-home orders coming

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – When the governors stay at home order is triggered, all non-essential travel will be restricted.

The popular event, Candy Cane Lane in a neighborhood close to the intersection of Peach and Alluvial avenues already opened for viewing on December 1st and residents say it’s much needed during this time.

“There’s a lot of chatter around whether we were going to do it or not and everybody really wanted to do it and I think everybody pretty much is doing that because it’s just in the spirit of the season,” said Jim Askew, a 20-year-resident in Candy Cane Lane.

There’s no one person in charge of Candy Cane Lane, so the choice to put up lights and holiday decor is left up to residents, however, the City of Clovis strongly recommends people stay in their cars.

“Driving obviously, if you’re concerned about COVID, driving is gonna be the way to go. It’s very easy to socially distance out here because there’s way more than six feet and since it’s an outside event anyway, I think it’s an extremely safe option especially for the kids,” said Jaron Martin, a Clovis resident in Candy Cane Lane.

The event is something local kids look forward to all year, but they get the severity of the current emergency facing the state.

“Well, I’m glad people are putting up lights because, you know, COVID and I thought nobody was gonna put up lights except for us,” said 9-year-old Elias.

“It is too bad though because there’s not going to be that many walkers, but it will still be fun,” said 12-year-old Olivia.

With the stay-at-home order looming, the Clovis police department says they’ll respond to any “egregious” violations and will respond to service calls like traffic concerns within Candy Cane Lane.

“We hope everyone is careful and has a healthy season, try to avoid getting the illness, you know, it’s ramping up, it’s pretty scary,” said Askew.

So for now, residents and visitors alike are taking a wait and see approach on what Sacramento will do next.

Until further notice, hours start daily at dusk until 10 p.m. during the week and midnight on weekends through Christmas day. It is recommended to drive-thru instead of walking to keep safe during COVID-19.