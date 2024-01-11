REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil is set to take place on Friday to honor the four people killed in a series of recent homicides in Reedley.

According to the Reedley Police Department, the candlelight vigil will serve as a solemn gathering to honor the memory of the Bond family: three family members were found dead in a home on the 1100 block of South Church Avenue on Saturday – and a fourth was found in the home next door on Tuesday.

Of the victims found at the first home, police identified them as 81-year-old Billy Bonds, 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds and 61-year-old Darrell Bonds. 43-year-old Matthew Bonds was found in the home next door.

The family-organized candlelight vigil will take place in front of the home on 1151 South Church Street on Friday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. Officers say the 1100 block of South Church Street is expected to be blocked off to accommodate those wanting to participate in the vigil.

The police department describes the event as a time for reflection, mourning, and solidarity, offering support to the family, friends and all affected.