MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business.

The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in Merced.

According to a flyer for the event, the candlelight vigil will be held for three days from Thursday to Sunday.

Officials said the four family members were taken against their will from a business near Highway 59 and 8th Street on Monday morning.

The search for the family continued until Wednesday night when officials said they were found dead in an orchard near Dos Palos.

Investigators said a suspect, identified as Jesus Manuel Salgado, has been arrested in connection to the kidnapping.