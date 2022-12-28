FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Staff at Fresno Chafee Zoo need help naming a baby rhino.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo officials created a poll to help the baby rhino find the perfect name.

The naming public can vote between the following four name options:

Bomani (Bow-Muh-Nee) (Swahili, Boy’s Name), means Great Warrior

Chikondi (Chi-Kuhn-Dee) (South Africa), means Love

Keanjaho (Keen-Juh-Ho) (Kenya, Gender Neutral), means Mountain of Beans

Kuron (Kee-Rahn) (Gender Neutral), means Giving Thanks

People interested in participating should visit the Baby Rhino Name Survey, then check the Fresno Chaffee Zoo Twitter and Facebook pages to see when the baby rhino will be introduced to the public with his winning name.