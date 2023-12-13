CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Illegal dumping can be an issue in any city in California. Some cities, like Clovis, might charge a fine to residents that are caught in these activities, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say they use the city camera network, including cameras able to be placed in remote locations in public areas, to assist officers and dispatchers in locating criminal activity, including illegally dumping property in alleys, sidewalks, vacant public lots, and other areas.

According to the Clovis Police Department, the City of Clovis Municipal Code was recently updated with section 6.3.13, which authorizes officers to cite the person illegally dumping or the registered owner of the vehicle/trailer being used, for $1,000.

Officers encourage anyone witnessing illegal dumping to call them at their non-emergency number at (559) 324-2800 immediately from a safe distance.

Police also ask residents to see or record the activity, suspect/vehicle description, or license plates if they are able since that information will be used to investigate the crime.