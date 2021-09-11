Campgrounds shut down in Sequoia and Kings National Park as crews battle lightning-sparked wildfires

Retardant being dropped on the Canopy Fire on 9/10/2021. (Photo: National Park Service)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple campgrounds have now been closed to the public in Sequoia and Kings National Park as crews work to contain three new wildfires.

On Saturday, the National Park Service announced that Potwisha Campground, Crystal Cave, and Buckeye Flat Campground have been closed until the fire threat is diminished.

The Generals Highway has also been closed to uphill and downhill traffic from the Sequoia Entrance Station to the Giant Forest Museum.

The Kings Canyon entrance from Highway 180 remains open and provides access to the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park.

The National Park Service says a lightning storm on Thursday night sparked three new wildfires in the park– the Colony Fire, the Paradise Fire, and the Cabin Fire.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officials say the Cabin Fire has reached almost two acres and is mostly contained.

The Colony Fire has grown from four acres to 72 acres and is 0% contained.

The Paradise Fire is 32 acres with 0% containment.