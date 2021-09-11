Campgrounds shut down in Sequoia and Kings National Park as crews battle lightning-sparked wildfires

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Retardant being dropped on the Canopy Fire on 9/10/2021. (Photo: National Park Service)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple campgrounds have now been closed to the public in Sequoia and Kings National Park as crews work to contain three new wildfires.

On Saturday, the National Park Service announced that Potwisha Campground, Crystal Cave, and Buckeye Flat Campground have been closed until the fire threat is diminished.

The Generals Highway has also been closed to uphill and downhill traffic from the Sequoia Entrance Station to the Giant Forest Museum.

The Kings Canyon entrance from Highway 180 remains open and provides access to the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park.

The National Park Service says a lightning storm on Thursday night sparked three new wildfires in the park– the Colony Fire, the Paradise Fire, and the Cabin Fire.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officials say the Cabin Fire has reached almost two acres and is mostly contained.

The Colony Fire has grown from four acres to 72 acres and is 0% contained.

The Paradise Fire is 32 acres with 0% containment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com