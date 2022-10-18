TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A campground that has some of the biggest and oldest giant sequoia trees in the world will soon be closing for winter.

Cal Fire announced Tuesday that the annual closure of Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30.

Officials say the routine closure of the forest is an effort to keep the public safe.

During the winter months, temperatures in the forest drop to lows that officials claim are unsafe for camping.

Officials also say the amount of rain and snow received in the high elevation during the winter makes it difficult for drivers in the forest. All roads throughout the forest are dirt which makes it tough for vehicles to travel.

The forest and campgrounds will reopen in May or June depending on the weather conditions.

Some sequoias in the forest range up to 240 feet tall and are 2,000 years old.