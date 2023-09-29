SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Campfire restrictions at Sequoia National Forest have been terminated due to recent moisture and cooler daytime and nighttime temperatures, officials announced on Friday.

Officials say forest managers use several criteria to determine when to lift fire restrictions, including current and predicted weather, fire danger indices, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, and available firefighting resources.

Although campfire restrictions will be terminated, forest managers urge visitors to use extreme caution around campfires and other potential ignition sources by following campfire safety procedures. They advise to only leave the campsite once the fire is completely extinguished and cold to the touch.

Officials shared some campfire reminders with the public such as:

Campfires must be supervised and always controlled. Only leave when fully extinguished.

Campfires must have at least 10 feet of flammable material cleared around them.

To reduce impacts on the landscape, if available, using existing “rock rings” is preferred rather than creating new ones.

Certain activities are prohibited year-round. For example, possessing, discharging, or using fireworks or pyrotechnic devices is prohibited.

A valid California Campfire Permit is still required.

The campfire restrictions will be terminated effective Friday at midnight.