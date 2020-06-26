Camp Edison at Shaver Lake to reopen July 1 for limited camping

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Camp Edison at Shaver Lake announced Friday it will begin a limited reopening on July 1 with some changes.

The camp facility was able to reopen after receiving approval for partial reopening by Fresno County.

Overnight campsites will be available to visitors with RVs, while tent camping will not be allowed at this time, said Southern California Edison, the operator of Camp Edison.

The following measures will be in-place at Camp Edison beginning July 1:

All campers must stay in an RV equipped with restroom facilities.

Tent camping will be prohibited until further notice.

Campsites will be adequately spaced apart to allow safe physical distancing.

Campsites will be limited to eight people per site.

Large group campsites and picnic areas are closed.

Hours of operation: 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Signage will be installed to remind visitors that they are required to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Visitors will be required to observe social distancing and wear face masks when near others.

Edison said updates on Camp Edison will be available on their website as more information becomes available.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.