FRESNO, Calif (KGPE/KSEE) – CalViva Health has given $500,000 to support Fresno State over the last four years, with the most recent being $100,000 for the 2023-24 academic school year.

CalViva Health is a local healthcare program dedicated to improving access to quality care in Fresno, Kings, and Madera counties. The partnership with CalViva Health and Fresno State has impacted nearly 100 students with healthcare-related majors, according to college officials.

Parmeet Kaur has benefitted from the scholarship. Kaur was born and raised in Fresno, with a degree in Biology. Prior to graduation, Kaur was a member of the biology honors program, participated in a research lab and served as the Vice President of the Pre- Med Club. Kaur also served as a coordinator for Camp Kesem which is an organization that supports children affected by a parent’s cancer.

Kaur says their mother’s battle with cancer heavily influenced the decision to pursue medicine

“Becoming a doctor aligns with my interest in science and wanting a career that fulfills my passion for helping others. I would like to go to medical school and eventually become a physician in the Central Valley.”

At Fresno State, over 5,500 students with a major in healthcare-related studies each year, are making over 20% of the student population.

In order to be eligible for this scholarship, students must be in enrolled full-time, qualify for state and federal aid, maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher, and have a major within the healthcare industry.

If you’re interested in supporting student success by establishing a scholarship at Fresno State, contact Katie Bewarder at 559-278-5768.