FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – China peak says it has already received a year’s worth of snowfall and with all that snow Caltrans is working hard to keep the roads clear.

It has been a good winter for the ski resort China Peak and while the weather may be nice right now that could change in the next week.

Some parts of the roads are still being repaired from the previous storms.

“We have another three months of skiing and riding we’ve recorded 300 inches of snow,” said Tim Cohee, Operations Manager of China Peak.

But too much rain and snow has caused problems.

Earlier this month a rockslide halted travel on the 168 toward Shaver Lake.

“There can be such thing as too much of a good thing and that’s kind of where it’s been that year. On many days it was too much, people couldn’t get here, and we couldn’t get the parking lots plowed,” said Cohee.

Caltrans released this statement saying it will “continue to monitor the area of the previous rockslide and have been instructed to advise when anything seems out of the ordinary”.

On top of the rock slides, Caltrans is also fixing slipping roadways.

If you are heading to the Shaver Lake area Caltrans is advising drivers to slow down due to possible icy road conditions.