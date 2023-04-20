MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $36.8 million project to improve several bridges on Highway 99 in Madera County, was announced by Caltrans on Thursday.

The work is part of the “Rebuilding CA” program – and replacing the three aging bridges in the Madera County area is the first work to be done as part of the program.

These new signs, starting with this important project in Madera County, will serve as reminders that we’re Rebuilding California for a safer, cleaner, more equitable and more prosperous future for all Californians. Toks Omishakin, California Transportation Secretary

This project is possible following $26 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021 and $10 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Caltrans officials say this is the first major update to California highway construction in six years.