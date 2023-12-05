FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Parts of Highway 41 in Fresno will be closed for lane and ramp road repairs early Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

Officials say the number 3 lane of southbound Highway 41 from McKinley Avenue to Highway 180 will be closed along a portion of southbound Highway 41.

Additionally, the connector ramp from southbound Highway 41 to eastbound and westbound Highway 180 will be closed for repairs – and the southbound on-ramp from McKinley Avenue to Highway 41 will be closed as well.

All closures are to seal cracks in the roadway and are scheduled for between 4:00 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Dec. 9.