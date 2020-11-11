Caltrans to begin seasonal closure of Highway 180 on Monday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Caltrans will begin the seasonal closure of a section of Highway 180 next week.

Transport officials say potential rockfalls in the area prompt the annual closure of Highway 180, west of Kings Canyon National Park, at Hume Lake Road. The road will close for the season on Monday and open back up in the spring, usually in late April.

Crews will be taking advantage of the current low water flows to shore up the embankment underneath the road leading into Kings Canyon National Park.

The closure will be in effect from Monday at 12:00 p.m. until late April 2021.

