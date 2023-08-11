FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Department of Transportation (Caltrans), announces the latest updates for the closure of State Route 180 east of Hume Lake Road.

According to Caltrans officials, the updates as of August are the following:

State Route 180 remains closed east of the Hume Lake Road turnoff.

Three locations (Sites 1-3) have deep washouts preventing access beyond Hume Lake Road. These three locations are currently in the process of design for permanent repairs.

Three additional locations (Sites 4-6) have minor to moderate washouts. Some of these locations will require Geotech and Design recommendations for permanent repairs.

Repairs on the minor washouts (Sites 4-6) will start mid-September with subsequent locations starting thereafter upon completion of retaining wall design.

