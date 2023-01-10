Hurricane Ian flooded street with road closed signs blocking driving of cars. Safety of transportation during natural disaster concept.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has temporarily closed State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon area of Mariposa County from approximately Colorado Road above Midpines to Yosemite Cedar Lodge in El Portal due to multiple mudslides that have made the road “impossible”, Caltrans officials say.

Officials say crews are working to remove mud and debris, and clear drains for the safety of the drivers.

The closure is expected to continue at least until Wednesday, January 11, 2023, and as Caltrans officials warn, it can be extended based on weather, availability of equipment, and traffic incidents.

For this reason, motorists are being turned around the closure locations.

Caltrans officials warn that there is no alternate route and ask the community to avoid the area.

For access to Yosemite National Park, they asked people to use State Route 120.

For updates, check District 10 on Facebook, and for the safety of workers and other motorists, Caltrans ask drivers to please Be Work Zone Alert.