Caltrans says Highway 99 pothole fix wasn’t finished on time; new delays expected

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Ongoing repairs on a stretch of Highway 99 in Madera County will continue for another day, according to Caltrans.

Officials initially warned drivers using the stretch of Highway 99 near Highway 152 that repairs would take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The latest update reveals that the scheduled work was not completed on time and crews will continue into Friday to finish the pothole repairs.

Caltrans says road users will see intermittent lane reductions on Highway 99 and Highway 152.

Drivers are warned to drive with extra care and allow extra time for their journey.

