Caltrans reopens Hwy 168 to China Peak, Huntington Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Caltrans reopened Highway 168 on Saturday from Shaver Lake to China Peak and Huntington Lake following an atmospheric river storm that dumped snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Crews reopened the highway sometime before 8 a.m., which allowed China Peak Mountain Resort to welcome visitors to the ski slopes after the storm dropped between 5-6 feet of snow.

Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels along Highway 168 from the top of the four-lane to the junction with Huntington Lake Road and Kaiser Pass Road, according to Caltrans. Four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles must carry traction devices in chain control areas.