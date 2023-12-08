FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Updates to the continuing construction for the Highway 180 emergency project between Hume Lake Road and Kings Canyon National Park have been announced by the Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on Friday.

According to officials, the following repairs have been made as part of the ongoing roadway reparations:

Highway 180 remains closed east of the Hume Lake Road turnoff.

All rockslides have been cleared.

The embankments at all smaller washouts have been repaired.

At Site 2, the washout is under repair. Courtesy: Caltrans.

At Site 5, the washout has been filled, but repairs to the retaining wall are still underway to help maintain the integrity of the roadway. Courtesy: Caltrans

At Site 3, the repair of the washout is currently still in progress, but the roadway is clear. Courtesy: Caltrans.

All existing culverts have been cleared of debris, and enhancements of drainage systems are underway to promote longevity.

Erosion Control measures have been installed throughout the project limits to minimize damages during the winter season.

Courtesy: Caltrans.

Caltrans says the reconstruction of the roadway itself at these and various other locations is pending warmer temperatures and is currently planned for the spring.