FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Highway 168 is closed at Shaver Lake due to multiple vehicles being stuck or off the roadway east of the lake, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans says traffic is being directed to turn around. The area is experiencing whiteout conditions and there is no estimated time of reopening.

It is highly advised to postpone any non-essential travel until the current storm subsides, Caltrans said.