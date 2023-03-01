MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) temporarily closed Highway 140 in Midpines due to rockslides at approximately Wednesday morning.

Officials say traffic is being turned around at Bear Creek and Caltrans is hoping to reopen the roadway as early as Wednesday evening.

District 10 Maintenance crews worked safely and quickly to remove snow off Route 140, then turned their attention to clearing three slides that were not as severe as the rockslide on January 15, 2023, that temporarily closed Highway 140 between Midpines and Briceburg.

Officials say to follow Caltrans District 10 on social media for updates. For the latest road information, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Yosemite National Park is also closed due to snow. For Yosemite National Park road information, visit nps.gov/yose/index.htm.