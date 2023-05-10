FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A memorial to remember Caltrans workers who lost their lives in the line of duty was held in Fresno on Wednesday.

The 32nd annual ceremony honored the 191 Caltrans workers who died while on the job since 1921.

The ceremony featured 191 orange safety cones to represent each of the fallen workers. This year, two more cones were added to the memorial as California suffered the loss of two more Caltrans workers, one of which was a valued community leader in Fresno.

In August 2022, the Fresno-based Caltrans District 6 says this year they suffered the loss of Ali Shabazz, a construction engineer who was involved in a fatal traffic collision while on duty.

Caltrans District 6 Director Diana Gomez said the father of nine was a benevolent man.

“He would not only worship and serve the people at the mosque, but gave food, clothing, and household items to the community in southwest Fresno,” said Gomez.

Gomez went on to talk about the vision Shabazz had for his community.

“He wanted to increase the number of engineers, lawyers, and doctors coming out of the southwest Fresno community. He had a long-term vision to help as many people as possible to become more successful than him,” Gomez continued.

Shabazz’s family attended the ceremony to honor and pay tribute to their family member and his wife, Nia Shabazz talks about how considerate he was.

“Whenever we were driving and he saw something like glass or anything in the street, Ali was the one to pull over, take the stuff out the street and make sure the streets were safe. He loved his job, he loved his community and he gave back in so many ways… I’m happy to have been his wife,” Nia said.

Nia Shabazz left the ceremony with a message to drivers.

“Care. Care enough to save lives. Care enough to slow down. Care enough to know that real people are out there working and they’re not machines,” she pleaded.

Impaired, reckless, and inattentive drivers traveling through work zones have caused a majority of these deaths, according to Caltrans officials. Drivers are reminded to stay attentive and undistracted while driving and to be aware of workers in construction areas.